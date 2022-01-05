Deutsche Bank AG Has $53.92 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,287 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.70% of US Foods worth $53,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in US Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

USFD opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 239.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

