Deutsche Bank AG Has $49.14 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 797,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,114 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $49,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $4,989,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 772,311 shares of company stock worth $54,268,154 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

