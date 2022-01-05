Deutsche Bank AG Has $45.34 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 63.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 889,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569,368 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $45,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

