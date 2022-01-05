Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of Abiomed worth $54,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Abiomed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Abiomed by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 33,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $361.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.13 and its 200 day moving average is $337.42.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.80.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

