Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to post $111.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.10 million and the lowest is $109.70 million. Despegar.com reported sales of $53.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $303.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.69 million to $311.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $551.03 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $574.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE DESP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.34. 1,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancient Art L.P. increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,612,000 after acquiring an additional 551,960 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 456,560 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,080,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

