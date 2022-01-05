Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 6,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 148,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 864.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 77.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 612,323 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 603,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 570.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 215,060 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

