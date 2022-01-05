Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $11.25 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Dero has a market capitalization of $124.91 million and $514,774.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $11.25 or 0.00024200 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,485.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.45 or 0.08199243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00320105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.94 or 0.00922746 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00074223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.24 or 0.00480240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00261316 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,103,652 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

