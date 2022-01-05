DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Up 8.8%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 12,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 947,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

DMTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $485.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.75.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,337,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 43.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 15.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 852,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,371,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the third quarter valued at $17,820,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

