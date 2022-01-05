DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.67

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 27085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

