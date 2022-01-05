Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

