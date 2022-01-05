Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $64,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

NYSE DELL opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.35. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

