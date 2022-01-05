Degenerator (MEME) Market Capitalization Tops $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00291862 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010317 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003528 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.