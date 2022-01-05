DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00064272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00076331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.05 or 0.08169932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00079294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,540.15 or 0.99848843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007520 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

