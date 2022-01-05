Deeper Network Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $111.46 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00072292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,569.17 or 0.08141097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00078269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,026.47 or 1.00422021 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007662 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.