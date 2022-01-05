Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $2,490,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $358.21 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $276.70 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.64 and a 200 day moving average of $396.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

