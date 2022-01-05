Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $279.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $255.23 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

