David Beck Purchases 31,495 Shares of Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) Stock

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) insider David Beck bought 31,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £14,487.70 ($19,522.57).

David Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, David Beck bought 76,237 shares of Merit Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £38,880.87 ($52,393.03).

Shares of LON:MRIT opened at GBX 46 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.33 million and a PE ratio of -12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. Merit Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 80 ($1.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.74.

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

