Dash Acquisitions Inc. Makes New $329,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,899.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,917.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,779.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

