DAO Maker Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $4.97 or 0.00010822 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $313.71 million and $7.52 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00073270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.73 or 0.08220289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,948.15 or 1.00061958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007542 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,892 coins and its circulating supply is 63,126,088 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker's genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,956,892 coins and its circulating supply is 63,126,088 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

