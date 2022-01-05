Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

