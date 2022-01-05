Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,313 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $245.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.72.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

