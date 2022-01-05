Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

