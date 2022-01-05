Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $216,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $281.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

