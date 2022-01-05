Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $2,115,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.19.

Zscaler stock opened at $281.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.44 and a 200-day moving average of $279.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,892 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.