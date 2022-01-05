Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $418.74 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.91.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.