Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after buying an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $2,498,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $191.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.98 and a one year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.