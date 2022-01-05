Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in December

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 31,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.