Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in December

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 31,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

