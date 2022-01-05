Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DADA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.12.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,747,000 after buying an additional 2,188,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

