DA Davidson Raises Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target to $142.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:SSD traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.88. 1,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,962. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.65.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,217. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,868,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 191,599 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

