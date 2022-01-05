D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

