D. Clay Bretches Acquires 200 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $12,388.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, D. Clay Bretches acquired 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.51 per share, with a total value of $12,702.00.

On Monday, November 1st, D. Clay Bretches acquired 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $12,482.00.

ALTM opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 3.52.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALTM. TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.