Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Cyren shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 546,544 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cyren during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Cyren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Cyren by 61.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

