Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Cyren shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 546,544 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $29.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 63.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cyren by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyren in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cyren by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.