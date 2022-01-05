Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.24

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $3.82. Cyclo Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 68,483 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

