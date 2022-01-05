CyberMiles (CMT) Price Up 4.5% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $329,544.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.99 or 1.00102465 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00039847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00319577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00088915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001916 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

