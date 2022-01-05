Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) shot up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

