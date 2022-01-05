CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 146,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.73. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $465,708.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock worth $20,687,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CURO Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after buying an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 45.3% during the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 368,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 115,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

