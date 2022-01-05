CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CURO Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

CURO stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $663.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $465,708.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock valued at $20,687,418. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CURO Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after buying an additional 118,918 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 45.3% during the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 368,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 115,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CURO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

