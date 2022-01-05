Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $23.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, cut their target price on Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS CURLF traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 376,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

