Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 1.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 24.8% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.54. 1,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.47. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

