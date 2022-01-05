CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist upped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after acquiring an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after acquiring an additional 787,658 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,291,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.