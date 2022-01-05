CTS (NYSE:CTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. decreased their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

CTS opened at $37.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CTS during the third quarter worth about $10,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTS by 29.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 338,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

