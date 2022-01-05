CryptoVerificationCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 62.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,758.26 and $22.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00022981 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000679 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.