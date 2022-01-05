CryptoFlow 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $138.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 18% against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $206,476.13 and approximately $138.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00064809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00079483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.39 or 0.08195111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00079723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,429.23 or 1.00066596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007546 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.