CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003316 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $40,166.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

