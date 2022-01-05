CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 86,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

CRSP stock opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

