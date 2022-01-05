Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up to $13.94

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $14.50. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

