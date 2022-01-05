Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.33% from the stock’s previous close.

STXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $454.94 million, a P/E ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter worth $4,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 85.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 119,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

