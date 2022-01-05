Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 990 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.26.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

