Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

